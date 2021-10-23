NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A shooting between two vehicles in West Nashville Friday night has left one person dead, police on the scene told News4.
According to an officer at the scene, the shooting occurred between people in separate vehicles. Police said that one person was struck, crashed the car onto the sidewalk on Charlotte Avenue, near 42nd Avenue, and died from gunshot wounds.
The suspect in the other car fled the scene, and officers found the vehicle crashed on Interstate 40, near the Interstate 440 interchange. The suspect was not found at the crash scene on I-40, per an officer at the scene.
A portion of Charlotte Avenue was closed Friday night as officers investigated the scene.
