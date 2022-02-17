NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a house in North Nashville on Thursday morning.
According to police, a vehicle full of people was returning to a house on Allenwood Road when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire. This occurred just before midnight.
Police said one woman in the passenger seat was struck in the hand. Multiple bullet holes are visible on the car.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.