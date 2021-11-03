NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a boarding house in North Nashville.
Police tell News4 that one man was shot in the face after an argument with another man just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The man shot is in serious condition, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The suspected shooter ran after the incident, according to police.
Officers at the scene say the two men involved knew each other.
Stay with News4 for updates as more information is made available.
