NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A shooting in north Nashville has left one person shot and injured with critical injuries on Saturday evening.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said around 7:00pm near the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike, a person was shot suffering a critical injury.
The condition of the victim is unknown and police added that the suspect is not in custody at this time.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates.
