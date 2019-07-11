MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a male was shot and taken to the hospital early Thursday.
Police say the victim was shot around 12:50 a.m. on Minor Street. He was reportedly taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in stable condition.
There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting. Officials say there is no description of the suspect at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates as this story develops.
