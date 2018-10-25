NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police responded to a shooting at 23rd Avenue and Underwood Street early Thursday morning.
According to police, a man and woman were sitting inside of a pickup truck when someone in a dark sedan fired at them.
Several rounds were fired from the car.
The 59-year-old man sitting in the truck has minor injuries from shattered glass, and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The woman is unharmed.
This investigation is still ongoing.
