NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police responded to a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville.
Police report one man has died from the shooting and two others were injured.
The shooting happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. at 210 North 9th Street.
Police are still investigating the scene.
Stay with News4 for updates as more information is made available.
