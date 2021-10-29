NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police responded to a shooting at a short-term rental property Thursday night in East Nashville.
Police confirmed in a release on Friday, that the man killed in the shooting was 21-year-old Robert D. Howard, who was found dead at the scene.
The three men injured in the shooting were treated at different hospitals in the area, including Skyline Medical Center, and are in stable condition.
Metro Police believe drugs may have played a role in the incident, as marijuana and cash were found at the scene.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463
