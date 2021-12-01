HUMBOLDT, TN. (WMC) - A shooting at a high school basketball game in Humboldt left one person dead Tuesday night, according to news affiliate WMC in Memphis.
Authorities say the shooting happened in the lobby of the Humboldt High School gym. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Officials say another person was critically injured and airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
According to Humboldt City Schools, the gunfire was the result of an altercation between two adults, and no students were injured. The school district says Humboldt police are working to apprehend the suspect.
Humboldt was playing Northside High School when the shooting happened.
Classes and all before and after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday.
