Whispering Oaks Shooting - 6-26-19
Alexandria Adams (WSMV)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An overnight shooting at an apartment complex in south Nashville sent one person to the hospital.

According to Metro Police, the incident happened at the Whispering Oaks Apartments on Tanglewood Court where one man was shot in the parking lot there.

The man was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital where he is expected to recover from non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified a possible suspect or suspects in the shooting.

