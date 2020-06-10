A shooting at a North Nashville home injured one man early Wednesday morning.
Metro Police said several bullets went through the front bedroom and living room of the house located on 23rd Avenue North.
A man and woman were inside the home at the time, though police told News4 the man is expected to recover after being shot in the arm. The woman was not injured.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Follow News4 for the latest in this developing story.
