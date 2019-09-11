NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man was killed after a shooting at Cayce Homes Wednesday night.
Police say officers responded to a shooting at Cayce Homes at around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male who had been shot multiple times near building 47. The man had gunshot wounds to his torso and side.
He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
No motive or suspect information is available at this time.
this is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
