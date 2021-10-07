NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police made a second arrest in an alley shooting that sent a 51-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit, 20-year-old Jayden Christopher McKithen Wednesday, a student at Lincoln Tech, turned himself in to police. Detectives charged him with attempted murder.

Another suspect in the crime, 20-year-old Roniesha Gee, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder.

Woman arrested for attempted criminal homicide NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police arrested a woman they say was one of two suspects that ambushed a man while he drove through an alleyway off of Gall…

On Oct. 1, the arrest affidavit stated Gee arranged for the victim to drive down an alleyway, where McKithen was waiting behind parked cars. Video of the incident shows Gee standing in the alley as Tommy Stewart drives up in his car. As he approached Gee in the alley, the arrest affidavit stated McKithen walked up behind the car and opened fire as the car sped away.

Suspects sought after life-threatening shooting Friday evening Metro Nashville Police are working to investigate a Friday evening shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, police said the barrage of fire caused students at nearby Lincoln Tech on Gallatin Avenue to run for shelter. A stray bullet entered one of the school buildings and struck an oxygen tank, causing it to explode.

Police said shrapnel from the tank hit a student, leaving lacerations on his face and neck. EMS treated the student’s wounds at the scene, according to the police.

The shooting victim, Stewart, remains in critical condition.