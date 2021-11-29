NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is in the hospital after being shot around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.
According to police, the victim entered into the shooters apartment on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and attempted to take the residents gun.
The resident fired and shot the man. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not filed any charges as of right now and believe the two people know each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.