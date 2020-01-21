CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) -- 22-year-old Cody Seals is in the Hamilton County jail on a $100,000 bond after leading sheriff deputies and THP Troopers on a high speed chase, that ended with him shooting at troopers.
According to Chattanooga NBC affiliate WRCB, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper had conducted a traffic stop on Seals on the night of January 9th.
Seals drove off, leading Troopers on a chase, fired a weapon at officers during the chase, which ended in a crash on state highway 27 at 7:02 that night.
In dashcam video, shown today in the arraignment hearing for Seals, the video shows him opening fire at troopers after his truck crashes, shooting repeatedly at the police vehicles.
Troopers did return fire, and eventually shot Seals. One TN Highway Patrol Trooper received minor injuries, and is reported to be okay.
Seals was eventually released from the hospital, and taken into custody.
Police say they recovered a ballistic vest and a number of firearms from his truck.
He had a passenger in the truck with him at the time, Courtney Faulkner, was arrested and charged with possession for resale of methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin.
