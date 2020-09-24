NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Business is down 65 percent at stores and shops inside Nashville's downtown arcade, making it difficult for the man who's been shining shoes in Music City for 70 years.
They call that man Mr. Tibbs.
James Tibbs is a regular at the downtown arcade, looking good from head to toe. According to him, a man should wear a nice suit and well-shined shoes, but regular has gone irregular here with business down 65 percent.
Store owner Percy is loaded up with polish, but has no shoes to shine.
He says it's been this way for months. Before COVID, scuffed shoes and customers filled those red chairs.
Now, the downtown crowd works from home and wingtips stay stuck inside the closet.
Percy says he wishes it was better, but knows for now this is just the way it is, with confidence this will soon change.
