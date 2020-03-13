Five Points before and after

A satellite view of Germantown, before and after the tornado, from Councilman Dave Rosenberg's website.

 Derry London, Digital Content Manager

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg built a page on his website that shows satellite views of areas of Nashville hit by the tornadoes Tuesday, March 3rd.

Rosenberg's page has satellite photos taken sometime in the recent past, and taken within the last few days, after the tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee.

A slider divides images from Google Maps, and a satellite photo resource engaged by Metro Nashville for imaging purposes. The differences are stark, and the scale of damage more plainly obvious in these photos than any seen before.

Visit Rosenberg's website here.

 

