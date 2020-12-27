NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While waking up Christmas morning, some people came to the realization that their home or business was no longer accessible after a bomb was set off in downtown.
Project 615 has created a 'Nashville Strong' shirt and all of the proceeds will be donated to help those affected by the bombing whether it was your home or business.
The profits will be donated at a later date.
To order your shirt now, visit their website.
