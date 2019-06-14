SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Thieves were caught in the act on surveillance video as they stole several packages from porches in Spring Hill Thursday.
Police say the thefts happened in the Looper's Landing and Pickett's Ridge subdivisions. The shirtless suspects are seen in the pictures wearing hats and sunglasses.
Anyone with information regarding the thefts or the suspects identities is asked to contact the Spring Hill Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.