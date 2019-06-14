Suspects seen on camera stealing packages in Spring Hill

 Courtesy Spring Hill PD

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Thieves were caught in the act on surveillance video as they stole several packages from porches in Spring Hill Thursday. 

Car believed to be involved in the thefts

Police say the thefts happened in the Looper's Landing and Pickett's Ridge subdivisions. The shirtless suspects are seen in the pictures wearing hats and sunglasses. 

Anyone with information regarding the thefts or the suspects identities is asked to contact the Spring Hill Police Department. 

