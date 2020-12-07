NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re looking to purchase something online and have it delivered by Christmas, you could be facing a one-week deadline!
Retail stores are urging online customers to shop early this holiday season, because shipping may take longer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
News4 went to some top retailers to gather shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts arrive in time for Christmas.
Here are a few of the deadlines we we found:
Overstock.com - December 14
Barnes and Noble - December 16
Macy’s - December 18
LL Bean - December 19
Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert for Retailmenot shared with us some new delivery partnerships as well.
“Postmates teamed up with Mac Cosmetics and they will deliver Mac Cosmetics to your door within two hours,” Skirboll said. “And Instacart is working with Sephora so they will deliver beauty products to your front door.”
And if you are in an absolute time-crunch and have missed all the deadlines, Skirboll says checking out your local drugstore is a good option.
“They always have cute gift ideas whether its beauty products or stocking stuffers that are affordable, adorable and make a great gift on the fly,” she said.
If you know you’re one of those last minute shoppers, take a look at some of the expedited shipping deadlines below:
Abercrombie & Fitch - December 22
Gamestop - December 21
Cole Haan - December 23
Overstock.com - December 22
Barnes & Noble - December 22
Macy’s - December 18 by noon.
