NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nestled in the popular Wedgewood Houston area, sits a new kind of affordable housing. You’ll drive by and see industrial shipping containers, probably not realizing that this construction site will soon be more than 80 homes.
83 Freight will be a mix of studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments right near the fairgrounds. What sets this development apart from any others is it’s rustic, industrial aesthetic. All of the apartments will be made from real shipping containers.
“So we’re taking two containers together and then cutting out the inside so you have more of a traditional living style,” says Shawn Bailes, the owner and developer of 83 Freight. “The shipping container is more of just a nod to the maker origins of Wedgewood Houston. It’s obviously industrial chic and it’s something that’s extremely durable.”
It’s not just the look of these that make it desirable to the unique Nashvillian, it’s the price point. “We’re trying to target that missing middle: nursing, police, hospitality worker, the younger crowd that’s moving into Nashville that may not have a lot of possessions and need 600 square feet,” says Bailes.
83 Freight is set to open the first half of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
