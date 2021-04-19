LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – A traffic stop, and police pursuit led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man, who was found in possession of what is believed to be fentanyl.
On Friday night, a patrol corporal spotted a vehicle “driving erratically” on Hartmann Drive in Lebanon. Authorities said the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder and when the corporal got out of their cruiser, the vehicle sped off.
After Mt. Juliet Police used spike sticks, the pursuit ended when the cruiser crashed into a telephone pole on Beckwith Road.
The man, who was later identified as Jeremy Sharif Bender, carrying a black bag hid behind a home in the area. Deputies located Bender, who police said has a history of drug violations and evading law enforcement, in the backyard where he was hiding under an old boat. Deputies said no one was injured during the incident.
Deputies found three separate bags of a tan powder substance believed to be heroin, two bags containing suboxone strips and a digital scale with powder residue on it in the black bag. They also found more than $2,000 in his wallet.
Deputies said they found a clear bag that contained multiple small blue pills believed to be pressed fentanyl, a glass pipe containing crystal methamphetamine and a half bottle of Crown Royal inside the vehicle.
“We were able to take more dangerous drugs off the street before they got into someone else’s hands. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is claiming lives every day because of its high risk of addiction and dependency,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a release on Monday.
Bender was charged with charged with multiple drug offenses along with driving under the influence, implied consent, two counts of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and leaving the scene. He is being held on $78,500 bond and he is set to appear in the court on Nov. 21.
