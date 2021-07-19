Sheriff's office looking for escaped inmates in Fentress County

Fentress County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help locating two inmates who escaped from custody on Monday morning.
Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Casey Ridenour and 35-year-old Charles Kennedy, who were both last seen near the Highland Manor Winery. Ridenour and Kennedy were wearing orange pants and white T-shirts.
Anyone who spots Ridenour and/or Kennedy is advised to call 911 or the Fentress County Sheriffs Department at 931-879-8142 immediately.
Authorities described Ridenour as 5'11 and weighs 154 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is possibly wearing glasses and has a brown beard. Authorities described Kennedy as 6'4 and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has a beard and is possibly wearing glasses.
