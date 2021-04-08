CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - Extra deputies were at two schools in Rutherford County on Thursday after the sheriff's office called off the search for a wanted man.
Sheriff's deputies were at Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle schools during dismissal time on Thursday afternoon after authorities placed the schools into lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown came after deputies searched for an unidentified wanted man, who ran away from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
The search for the fugitive has been called off in the Christiana community.As an added precaution, extra Sheriff’s deputies will be at Christiana Elementary School and Christiana Middle School during dismissal today. pic.twitter.com/Lfabuy9Xzp— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) April 8, 2021
Authorities told everyone at Christiana Elementary and Middle schools to stay inside, and they locked doors. Residents in that surrounding area were also advised: "to stay inside their homes and lock their doors."
Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a wanted man in Christiana.As a precaution, Christiana Elementary and Middle schools locked down. Please stay inside and lock doors.He is a white man, light blue/green shirt with jeans.If you see him, call 615-898-7770 immediately. pic.twitter.com/u6uQeajgWF— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) April 8, 2021
The man was wearing a light blue/green shirt with jeans. The sheriff's office did not release the name or age of the wanted man.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770.
Correction: The story previously stated that Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle schools were dismissed early. However, the schools were dismissed at normal time with extra deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.