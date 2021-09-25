A man and a woman have been arrested after four people were killed in McMinn County on Saturday morning.
Deputies were called to a reported shooting at a home on County Road 60 just after 9 a.m. Upon arrival, two witnesses told deputies the location of the victims. Deputies found one man and three women dead from gunshot wounds.
The victims of the shooting were identified as Trevon Hall, 36; Skylar Hawn, 24; Jesse Dupree, 40; and Brandi Harris, 39.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, there were six people at the home when the suspects, who later identified as 38-year-old Curtis D. Smith, of Etowah, and 27-year-old Jazzmine J Hall, of Athens, arrived around 8 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Drug task Force, and the US Marshals Service as well as other local agencies assisted in locating Hall and Smith. They were taken into custody in Polk County on Saturday evening.
Guy said they rushed the 10 month old child to a local hospital “for examination and will be released to DCS custody.”
