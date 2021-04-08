2 Rutherford County Schools to continue distance learning all next week

CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are dismissing two schools in Rutherford County early on Thursday after the sheriff's office called off the search for a wanted man.

Christiana Elementary and Middle schools were dismissed early on Thursday afternoon after authorities placed the schools into lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown came after deputies searched for an unidentified wanted man, who ran away from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were at Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle schools during dismissal time.

Authorities told everyone at Christiana Elementary and Middle schools to stay inside, and they locked doors. Residents in that surrounding area were also advised: "to stay inside their homes and lock their doors."

The man was wearing a light blue/green shirt with jeans. The sheriff's office did not release the name or age of the wanted man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770

 

