DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a Dickson County School bus on Monday morning, according to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.
Police tell News4 an SUV clipped the bus on Bowker Road near Highway 49.
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the SUV died at the scene.
No children or adults on the school bus were seriously injured in the crash.
Bowker Road near Highway 49 is shut down at this time as the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates the crash.
The identity of the SUV driver has not been made available at this time.
News4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on air and online.
