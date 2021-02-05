MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff's Department is mourning one of their own after a Corrections Officer passed away due to COVID-19 complications.
Officials posted on their Facebook page stating that Corrections Officer #546 Shannon Helton had passed away.
Officer Helton served with the sheriff's department for over 15 years and was known for his smiling face and positive attitude.
The post continued to state that Officer Helton dreamed of becoming a sworn deputy. They've asked the public to keep his wife, mother, sister, family and friends in your prayers.
