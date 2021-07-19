The Sheriff’s Office tells us that one of the inmates is in custody, and one is currently on foot near Commerce Drive and Woodlawn Drive. It is unclear which inmate is currently in custody.
Officials warn anyone in the area to make sure keys and weapons are not in your vehicles. The inmate on foot is considered armed and dangerous.
The Fentress County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two inmates who escaped from custody on Monday morning.
Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Casey Ridenour and 35-year-old Charles Kennedy, who were both last seen near the Highland Manor Winery. Ridenour and Kennedy were wearing orange pants and white T-shirts.
Anyone who spots Ridenour and/or Kennedy is advised to call 911 or the Fentress County Sheriffs Department at 931-879-8142 immediately.
Authorities described Ridenour as 5'11 and weighs 154 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is possibly wearing glasses and has a brown beard. Authorities described Kennedy as 6'4 and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has a beard and is possibly wearing glasses.
Both have been added the the TBI's most wanted list. The Sheriff is asking those who live near the Highland Manor Winery to be alert. They ask that nearby residents make sure keys are not left in vehicles and that their homes are locked. They warn that if there is a knock on the door to call 911 right away.
#MOSTWANTED Alert: We need your help to locate Casey Ridenour and Charles Kennedy. Both are wanted by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for Felony Escape, Felony Evading, and Theft of a Vehicle. If you see them, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Llckf08Qxb— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 20, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.