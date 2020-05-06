MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) — Officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Department confirmed to News4 that an elderly man perished in a fire last night in Manchester.
The fire happened around 5:00 p.m. at the Tennessee Hills Campgrounds. Officials say the man likely lived in a camper at the site.
The man, who has not been identified, is believed to have started the fire while smoking a cigarette at the same time he was using his oxygen tank. Nobody else was injured or killed in the blaze.
Foul play is not suspected, but the Coffee County Sheriff's Department and the state's Bomb and Arson division are investigating the incident as part of standard procedure.
