RUTHERFORD CO., TN (WSMV) -- The Rutherford County Sheriff arrested a 46-year-old woman who is accused of shooting her bedridden mother in the face.
According to the Sheriff's office, 46-year-old Lisa C. Deaton lives at Royal Garden Drive with her 77-year-old mother, Linda Deaton.
The elderly Ms. Deaton is confined to her bed due to lower body paralyzation from the affects of a stroke, and is also suffering from dementia.
Deaton admitted to investigators that she shot her mother in the face with a pellet gun, because Linda would not go to sleep when Lisa told her to.
Tuesday evening after the shooting, Lisa phoned 911 to report the incident and request emergency medical services for her mother.
Deaton apparently threw the rifle over the fence into a neighbor's yard.
When paramedics arrived, they transported her mother to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, who later transferred her to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
When Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Kyle Norrod questioned Lisa about what had happened, she initially denied shooting her mother. Then she said it was an accidental shooting. Later, Norrod says she "...made statements that she was frustrated that her mother wouldn't go to sleep and shot her."
Deaton has been booked on charges of willful abuse, neglect, or exploitation of an adult, as well as tampering with or fabricating evidence. She's being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
Adult Protective Services has been notified about Linda Deaton, since it appears the daughter is her only caregiver.
