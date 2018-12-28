TENNESSEE RIDGE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested several suspects in connection with thefts in Houston County.
The suspects were arrested Thursday night in the Tennessee Ridge area.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office has shared photos of stolen items that were recovered, hoping to reunite victims with their belongings.
If you are missing anything or think any of these items could be yours, call the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 931-289-4613 or Houston County Dispatch at 931-289-2911.
