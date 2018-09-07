WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Facebook calling attention to Nike's new ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.
The post features a picture of drugs, guns and money that were seized during a bust on Thursday.
The caption with the photo reads:
Detectives had a nice bust tonight. We have had several good ones lately. Tonight was just guns, drugs, and money.
Our deputies are not kneeling for the national anthem, they are locking up drug dealers, even without a Nike sponsorship.
