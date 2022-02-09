MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Resource officers recovered a loaded handgun from a former student during a basketball game at a school in Rutherford County on Tuesday night.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified 16-year-old former student snuck into a basketball game at Riverdale High School. However, the sheriff’s office said the student was prohibited from Riverdale High’s campus.
SRO Dallen Miller located the former student and removed him from the game. He was found in possession of a firearm and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.
“SRO Miller noticed the student’s hand in his pocket and retrieved a pistol from him that was loaded,” Sheriff’s SRO Capt. Brad Harrison said in a statement on Wednesday. “SRO Anthony Bragg assisted. The former student told Miller he had built a rapport with him, so he didn’t resist.”
School officials have expelled the student from attending any Rutherford County School under the Zero Tolerance policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.