CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An employee died of an industrial death at a manufacturing facility in Clarksville at on Wednesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Hankook & Company ES America Corporation, which is formerly Hankook Atlas BX, in Clarksville around 8 a.m.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the male employee was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead and his body was turned over to the Tennessee Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.
Since the man's death is being "considered an industrial accident," OSHA and TOSHA will take over the investigation. The name and age of the victim has not been released by law enforcement at this time.
The company released a statement on the incident.
