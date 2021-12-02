SPARTA, TN (WSMV) - The White County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 that they located a vehicle in a river that is connected to missing persons' case.
The sheriff’s office said the car belonged to 18-year-old Erin Foster, who went missing with 17-year-old Jeremy Bechtel on April 3, 2000.
White County investigators said they finally found the car in Calfkiller Creek and pulled the vehicle out of the water on Thursday.
Law enforcement said the remains found in the car would be sent off and tested for DNA.
