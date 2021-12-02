Erin Foster, Jeremy Bechtel

The White County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 that they located a vehicle in a river that is connected to missing persons case.

 White County Sheriff’s Office

SPARTA, TN (WSMV) - The White County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 that they located a vehicle in a river that is connected to missing persons' case.

The sheriff’s office said the car belonged to 18-year-old Erin Foster, who went missing with 17-year-old Jeremy Bechtel on April 3, 2000.

White County investigators said they finally found the car in Calfkiller Creek and pulled the vehicle out of the water on Thursday.

Law enforcement said the remains found in the car would be sent off and tested for DNA.

For more on the investigation, click here

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.