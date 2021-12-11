No people deaths were reported in Clay County from the storms, however, emergency officials said thousands of chickens died on Saturday.
According to the Clay County Sheriff, the storms hit a section of Clay County Highway where Tyson Foods own several chicken plants. There are chicken houses at the plants, and the storms is believed to have taken out four of the chicken houses.
Inside those houses are probably tens of thousands of chickens, and all are expected to be dead due to the storm, according to the Clay County Sheriff.
