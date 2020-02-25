WILKES COUNTY, NC (WSMV) - A search of a North Carolina pond in relation to the Evelyn Boswell case was "inconclusive" according to WCYB.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed in a news conference Wednesday that authorities searched a pond in Wilkes County, NC in connection with Boswell's case, but nothing related to the investigation was found.
Cassidy held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the case and the arrest of Megan Boswell, Evelyn's mother, on charges of false reporting.
TBI said it has now received more than 500 tips in the search for 15-month-old Evelyn.
Even with that high call volume, there are still no credible sightings of the toddler.
TBI issued the statewide AMBER ALERT almost one week ago on Feb. 19 but she was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019.
Since the search for Evelyn began, TBI has received conflicting stories about her whereabouts, leading the agency to describe the case as "complicated" especially since the child was not immediately reported missing.
The 15-month-old has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 2’0″, and weighs approximately 28 pounds.
If you have any information of her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
