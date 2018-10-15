COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Maury County sheriff confirmed in a news conference Tuesday that investigators believe a mother killed her four children before turning the gun on herself.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland identified the mother as 55-year-old Cynthia Collier.

The children, three girls and one boy, have been identified as 14-year-old Bo Li, 14-year-old Meigin Lin, 15-year-old Lia Lin and 17-year-old Kaileigh Lin. He said all four children were adopted.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland says it appears Cynthia Collier killed four of her adopted children before she took her own life. He says a piece of evidence was left behind that leads them to believe it was a murder suicide. Investigators still looking for a motive. pic.twitter.com/9BTwcnzY2r — Forrest Sanders (@WSMV_Forrest) October 16, 2018

Rowland said another sibling came home from work around 6 p.m. and found the victims at the home in the 1000 block of Carters Creek Pike.

According to the sheriff, all of the children and their mother died from gunshot wounds.

"The magnitude of this ... it's more than what we're used to on a day-to-day basis. That's why our first responders stepped up. They were very professional, and I couldn't be more proud of Maury County," Rowland said.

Rowland said there was a piece of evidence left behind at the scene that leads them to believe this was a murder-suicide.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive, but Rowland mentioned he believed Collier was suffering from mental illness.

"Of course, the first responders, we see gruesome scenes regularly, but this is not one that you see every day, so I'd ask our community to lift our first responders up in prayer as well," Rowland said.

BREAKING: A mom and four children, ages 8-16, found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Columbia. I’m on scene. I’ll tell you what we’ve learned from the DA on @WSMV at 10. pic.twitter.com/2w4iI8Nt00 — Brittany Weiner (@BrittanyNBC) October 16, 2018

According to the sheriff's department, this is an isolated incident and they are not looking for any suspects at this time. Law enforcement is interviewing surviving family members.

Rowland said Collier homeschooled the children.

He said there was no record of any past law enforcement visits to the house, which he called "immaculate."

"I'd ask our community to lift the rest of this family and friends up in prayer and remember those and be respectful of the family as well because they're victims in this. Of course, they're going to have to deal and learn how to deal with this and how to live life without their loved ones," Rowland said.

