MCEWEN, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for hurting a Perry County deputy last month has been arrested on Monday in Humphreys County, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed.

Hayden Chappell was seen at a home in McEwen on Sunday evening prior to the police getting into the home.

Law enforcement set up an immediate perimeter around the home on Old Nashville Highway, and Davis said they had evacuated every one else from it.

Despite not being able to locate Chappell in a home on Old Nashville Highway, police state that they were able to apprehend two other wanted suspects, as well as recover stolen property.

Authorities have been searching for Chappell since earlier this month. Chappell is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading charges after law enforcement said he injured Perry County Sheriff Investigator Jonathan Kelly during a traffic stop on Oct. 15.

Chappell was located and arrested on Monday in Humphreys County.