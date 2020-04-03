NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall is frustrated that his staff and inmates are caught up in a backlog of test results and that the Nashville assessment centers have limitations as to who can get tests.
The sheriff made the comments during a news conference Thursday and was asked to clarify them by News4 Investigates today.
In his news conference, the sheriff remarked that his staff providing security at the drive through assessment centers are not seeing heavy traffic.
“One of the difficult things that I find is assessment centers – which are good ideas – but we don’t have a lot of people going through them,” Hall said.
News4 Investigates watched for an hour at the assessment center at Nissan Stadium Friday morning, and found periods where no one came through and staff just stood around and waited.
Other times several cars came through. In total, about 20 cars in an hour and a half.
Metro’s coronavirus task force reported Friday that roughly 700 people had come to the assessment centers, but only roughly 500 had been actually tested because only people with certain conditions qualify to be tested.
There is growing concern for front line workers – including doctors, nurses, police officers and correctional officers who come in contact with people with symptoms, but are not allowed to be tested because they themselves don’t exhibit symptoms.
“I have staff that need to be tested – and inmates – who are potentially exposing other people if we don’t get them tested quickly. That’s the balance we are trying to strike,” Hall said.
News4 Investigates asked the mayor’s coronavirus task force chairman if the assessment center should be testing front line workers who may not have symptoms but have come in contact with people who have the symptoms.
“Right now the guidelines say that person does not need to be tested,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro coronavirus task. “Just to test someone who has had interaction with someone who is in a higher risk category is not the right thing to do at this moment.”
The sheriff also said his main frustration was the backlog of test results, meaning his staff are quarantined and can’t come to work and inmates are separated while they await their test results.
In one case, the sheriff’s office just received a test result on an inmate after a 10-day wait.
“I don’t want to become the next long-term care facility where the majority of your population is positive,” Hall said.
