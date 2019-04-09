A Pleasant View man has been arrested after a shooting that left one person dead, according to authorities.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Travis A. Presley, 21, of Pleasant View, has been charged with criminal homicide. Presley is accused of shooting Christopher Lee Helser, 36, at a home on Jack Teasley Road.
Deputies responded to a call of gunshots at the residence around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Deputies found Helser had died as a result of the injuries sustained in the shooting.
The sheriff's department said the dispute began with an argument between Presley and the 17-year-old son of Helser.
Deputies said Helser tried to intervene between the suspect and his son when he was shot by Presley.Presley called 911 after the shooting and fled the scene. He was located down the road and taken into custody without incident.
Presley is currently being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
