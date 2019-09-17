Jessica Osborne

Jessica Osborne

 Derry London, Digital Content Manager

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Williamson County Sheriff Deputies are searching for a woman who ran away near the area of Henpeck Lane and Lewisburg Pike.

Oak View Elementary was temporarily placed on alert, with the children sheltered in place, but that was soon called off.

Deputies reported that at approximately 2:00PM the woman ran from deputies in the area, with one handcuff on her left arm, and with a shaved head.

46-year-old Jessica Osborn is 5'2" and weighs 100 pounds.

If you see her, please call 911.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.