FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Williamson County Sheriff Deputies are searching for a woman who ran away near the area of Henpeck Lane and Lewisburg Pike.
Oak View Elementary was temporarily placed on alert, with the children sheltered in place, but that was soon called off.
Deputies reported that at approximately 2:00PM the woman ran from deputies in the area, with one handcuff on her left arm, and with a shaved head.
46-year-old Jessica Osborn is 5'2" and weighs 100 pounds.
If you see her, please call 911.
