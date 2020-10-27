When it comes to frontline, essential workers, you've been hearing a lot about teachers, health care workers, truckers, grocery store employees and first responders.
The Davidson County Sheriff said corrections officers have been under recognized even though they've been, in many ways, more at risk of being exposed to Covid.
Hall described the pandemic as the biggest challenge he's ever faced during his 20 year career as Sheriff.
"We've had more people out with positive with exposure than either police or fire and we're no where near as big as they are," said Hall.
Part of the problem is that inmates can't be sent home to quarantine and corrections officers have to be in jails watching over them.
"A correctional officer is, 24 hours a day in the air of an airborne disease where you have positive cases, very, very likely to be exposed and at a much higher risk," said Hall.
Hall had to cancel programs.
With so many workers out sick, he brought employees who were used to working out in the community into the jails.
He tried recruiting retirees and even had to shut down courts for a while.
"I had a zoom call with the entire judicial system and said, 'I can't bring inmates. I'm not bringing you inmates any more. I can't do it because our entire court division, which handles moving people to and from courts, was positive," said Hall.
As of Tuesday, the numbers were better.
Hall said five or six employees were Covid positive.
Zero inmates had it, but Hall expects those numbers to go up again.
In the mean time, he said a little recognition for corrections officers and their sacrifice would go a long way.
"They are underappreciated on a regular day, but in this situation, I don't have anything wrong with first responders, they're friends of mine, but really they get more credit in this dilemma than they probably deserve.
