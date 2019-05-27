KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - The canoe and kayak outfitters in Cheatham County were packed with people over Memorial Day weekend.
"Today we'll probably have somewhere close to 1,500 people on the water," said Foggy Bottom employee Luke Liles.
Factor in the heat, their hunger and some booze, and those paddlers who came to the water for a good time tended to cause some problems at the end of the day.
"People get off the water and they're just tired," said Liles.
"Sometimes they get in fights. We've had domestics on the river," said Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove.
Breedlove said it's amazing what a few flashing blue lights will do so he lined the street outside the outfitters with police cruisers.
"Part of what helps is the deterrent that we're here and we're not going to tolerate drunken fights," said Breedlove.
Officers also kept a watchful eye, catching people before they drove drunk.
"We're going to do everything we can, and once they see us, they generally do not get behind the wheel. They're going to do everything they can to keep from getting arrested," said Breedlove.
Breedlove said they made very few arrests over the holiday weekend. They did have a lot of interventions because the idea wasn't to fill the jail.
"We want everybody when they come down here to have fun, but also use common sense and hopefully just have a good time and go home safely," said Breedlove.
