Larry Brown, a man who's been arrested more than 200 times, was just charged again.
Police charged him twice within a 24 hour period for public intoxication.
One of the latest incidents happened in the parking lot at Saint Thomas Midtown.
"I didn't even see the punch coming," said Susie Cox, one of the latest victims.
Cox is a long time nurse and was on the elevator headed into work when Brown attacked.
"I had trouble sleeping for several days," said Cox.
Brown has a history of attacking health care workers that dates back to 1975.
In fact, he's been incarcerated in Nashville 58 times for a total of 1,652 days.
It has cost tax payers more than $330,000.
"Arresting Larry isn't arresting the problem," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.
Hall said Brown is proof that the system is failing.
"I believe Larry belongs in a hospital. I do. There's no secret, his behavior is not fixable in a criminal justice way," said Hall.
As for why that's not happening, Hall said, in many cases Brown has been deemed fit to stand trial.
So he goes to court, goes to jail, gets back out and offends again.
After the latest attacks at Saint Thomas, Brown was deemed unfit to stand trial, so there's a chance he could get help.
"From what I hear the psychiatric places are all full and backed up and it might be a long time before that happens," said Cox.
Brown was released from jail.
This week he was arrested twice within 24 hours for public intoxication.
So the cycle continues.
Hall said it's not a question of, "will Brown hurt someone like Cox again?"
"If you leave Larry on the streets of Nashville, there is no secret about it, he is going to continue to reoffend," said Hall.
It's a matter of when.
"He needs to not be able to hurt himself, or other homeless people or, in our case, terrorizing the hospital. I agree that he needs to be locked up," said Cox.
Brown's situation is not unique.
Since 2000, there have been 64 people who have gone to jail in Davidson County 100 times or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.