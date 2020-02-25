NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed in a news conference Wednesday that authorities are searching a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina in connection with the case of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.
Cassidy held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the case and the arrest of Megan Boswell, Evelyn's mother, on charges of false reporting.
TBI said it has now received more than 500 tips in the search for 15-month-old Evelyn.
Even with that high call volume, there are still no credible sightings of the toddler.
TBI issued the statewide AMBER ALERT almost one week ago on Feb. 19 but she was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019.
Since the search for Evelyn began, TBI has received conflicting stories about her whereabouts, leading the agency to describe the case as "complicated" especially since the child was not immediately reported missing.
The 15-month-old has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 2’0″, and weighs approximately 28 pounds.
If you have any information of her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the reward has now raised to over $50,000 for the safe return of Evelyn Boswell.
Two people were arrested and charged in connection with an AMBER alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was last seen two months ago.
WILKES COUNTY, NC (WSMV) - The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Sullivan County, TN.
Tennessee authorities are looking for a 15-month-old who was last seen two months ago and the reward for her safe return has reached $33,000.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-month-old girl out of Sullivan County.
