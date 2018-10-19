CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hickman County sheriff has confirmed a 17-year-old was shot and killed early Friday morning.
The homicide happened around 1 a.m. on Bell Branch Road in Centerville.
The TBI and the Hickman County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deadly shooting.
At this time, the sheriff said they believe another teen might have been involved in the homicide and that the suspect could be in Giles County.
