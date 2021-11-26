NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With millions of people out shopping Thanksgiving weekend, some homeless shelters are hoping you think of them while taking advantage of Black Friday sales. Homeless shelters in Nashville have been busy with temperatures dipping into 20's. Shelters need warm coats and other clothing items as temperatures drop.

Council members air out affairs regarding the Brookemeade homeless camp NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A handful of Metro Council members are airing out affairs surrounding the…

"It's the day after a holiday at room in the inn so our building is pretty packed. We have a lot of folks in today and it's very cold outside," Melanie Barnett, Room In The Inn Community Development Director, said their homeless shelter was full Thanksgiving night as people needed to escape the bitterly cold weather.

Some people didn't have winter clothes to keep them warm. "We are collecting coats for our community. We especially need larger sizes. Our community like them larger, but they are also layering their clothing below so 2X and larger is our biggest need right now."

Barnett says if you see some coats or sweatshirts on sale this weekend, Room In The Inn could use them.

"We want to have an inventory to be able to always supply for anybody who needs it whenever they need it. We are also collecting hats, gloves, scarves, hand warmers," Barnett said.

If you would like to donate clothes to Room In The Inn, you can drop them off at their location downtown. The address is 705 Drexel Street, Nashville, TN 37206. Nashville Rescue Mission also needs winter clothes. They have an Amazon Wishlist of everything they need.