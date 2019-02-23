MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Emergency officials are looking to possibly evacuate residents living on Ester Lane in Manchester due to the rising flood waters in the area.
The American Red Cross is aiding residents in Coffee County by opening an emergency shelter for evacuees at College Street Elementary School in Manchester.
Address: 405 College St, Manchester, TN 37355
Earlier, an elderly woman and a child were rescued from floodwaters on the 1500 block of Hillsboro Violia Road due to flood waters from an overflowing creek reaching their trailer. Some parts of nearby Highway 127 are totally underwater.
